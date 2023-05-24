Citigroup Maintains Deere (DE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere is 478.20. The forecasts range from a low of 314.11 to a high of $620.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.66% from its latest reported closing price of 360.48.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 55,138MM, a decrease of 7.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.56%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 242,148K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,065K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 9,392K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,257K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 19.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,349K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,232K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 87.58% over the last quarter.

Deere Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

Key filings for this company:

