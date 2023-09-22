Citigroup Maintains Darden Restaurants (DRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is 177.93. The forecasts range from a low of 155.54 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.30% from its latest reported closing price of 145.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 11,016MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 147,071K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,433K shares representing 13.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,316K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,075K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,635K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 3.48% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,618K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,147K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,716K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 14.12% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,078K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.