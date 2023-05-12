Citigroup Maintains Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (DADA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR is 14.41. The forecasts range from a low of 8.41 to a high of $21.74. The average price target represents an increase of 117.72% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

The projected annual revenue for Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR is 13,017MM, an increase of 31.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DADA is 0.58%, an increase of 168.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 62,395K shares. The put/call ratio of DADA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,427K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,625K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Kaizen Capital Partners holds 7,295K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 41.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,099K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 60.87% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 6,589K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,732K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 56.23% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dada Nexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

