Citigroup Maintains D.R. Horton (DHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.79% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is 145.92. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from its latest reported closing price of 117.88.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is 28,506MM, a decrease of 17.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.34%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.42% to 345,902K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,931K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,227K shares, representing a decrease of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,931K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,432K shares, representing a decrease of 77.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 33.93% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,560K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,013K shares, representing a decrease of 37.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 20.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,550K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,955K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,978K shares, representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

D.R. Horton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

