Citigroup Maintains CVENT (CVT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of CVENT (NYSE:CVT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVENT is $7.82. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of $8.43.

The projected annual revenue for CVENT is $747MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVT by 7.34% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVT by 7.31% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVENT. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 9.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVT is 0.53%, a decrease of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 475,608K shares. The put/call ratio of CVT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cvent Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cvent Holding Corp. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences.

