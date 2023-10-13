Citigroup Maintains Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Custom Truck One Source is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Custom Truck One Source is 1,682MM, a decrease of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Custom Truck One Source. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTOS is 0.57%, a decrease of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 233,955K shares. The put/call ratio of CTOS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 148,600K shares representing 60.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 25,739K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,736K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 0.68% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,452K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Canvas Wealth Advisors holds 3,263K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTOS by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Custom Truck One Source Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

The Company is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America.

