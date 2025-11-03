Citigroup Maintains CSW Industrials (CSW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CSW Industrials is $293.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $263.61 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $249.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSW is 0.22%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 20,882K shares. The put/call ratio of CSW is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,000K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 5.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 890K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 708K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 583K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 579K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSW by 10.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

