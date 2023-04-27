Citigroup Maintains Crown Holdings (CCK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Holdings is 102.07. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from its latest reported closing price of 84.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crown Holdings is 13,283MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.93.

Crown Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $84.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 136,247K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,443K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,923K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares, representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 21.45% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,899K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing a decrease of 34.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 27.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,651K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 3,287K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Crown Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

See all Crown Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.