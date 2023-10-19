Citigroup Maintains CRH (CRH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of CRH (NYSE:CRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.10% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRH is 72.09. The forecasts range from a low of 66.36 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.10% from its latest reported closing price of 54.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CRH is 33,861MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRH. This is an increase of 412 owner(s) or 121.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRH is 0.50%, an increase of 134.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 200.25% to 157,364K shares. The put/call ratio of CRH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 11,038K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 81.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 406.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,675K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,482K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,841K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,732K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRH by 171.87% over the last quarter.

CRH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRH plc is an international group of diversified building materials businesses whose headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. It manufactures and supplies a wide range of products for the construction industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.