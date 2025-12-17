Citigroup Maintains Coty (COTY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Coty (NYSE:COTY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.20% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coty is $5.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.20% from its latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coty is 5,937MM, an increase of 2.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 9.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.05%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.09% to 372,938K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31,356K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,460K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 23,113K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 15,798K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,504K shares , representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 51.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,934K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 19.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,374K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,018K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 21.70% over the last quarter.

