Citigroup Maintains Costamare (CMRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.96% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costamare is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 21.96% from its latest reported closing price of 9.20.

The projected annual revenue for Costamare is 1,115MM, a decrease of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costamare. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRE is 0.07%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 32,202K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRE is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,942K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,835K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 2.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,159K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,014K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 923K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRE by 405.01% over the last quarter.

Costamare Background Information



Costamare Inc. is a Greek and Marshall Islands corporation and one of the leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. Its headquarters are in Athens, Greece.

