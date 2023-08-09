News & Insights

Citigroup Maintains Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Neutral Recommendation

August 09, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023,

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial is 24.91. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.44% from its latest reported closing price of 19.39.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial is 19,494MM, a decrease of 13.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corebridge Financial. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 21.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBG is 0.16%, a decrease of 40.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 168,721K shares. CRBG / Corebridge Financial Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CRBG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CRBG / Corebridge Financial Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Blackstone Group holds 63,855K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,725K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,048K shares, representing an increase of 14.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 13.28% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,038K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,144K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 5,023K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 53.72% over the last quarter.

