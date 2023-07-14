Citigroup Maintains Core & Main Inc (CNM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.71% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core & Main Inc is 35.62. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from its latest reported closing price of 31.60.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Core & Main Inc is 6,165MM, a decrease of 7.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main Inc. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.30%, an increase of 69.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 262,336K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 160,797K shares representing 96.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,797K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 91,167.28% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 7,845K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 63.28% over the last quarter.
Select Equity Group holds 5,888K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing a decrease of 58.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 28.49% over the last quarter.
Victory Capital Management holds 5,862K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.68% over the last quarter.
Amundi holds 4,594K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 92.80% over the last quarter.
Core & Main Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure.
Additional reading:
- Purchase and Redemption Agreement, dated as of June 6, 2023, by and among Core & Main, Inc., Core & Main Holdings, LP, CD&R Fund X Advisor Waterworks B, L.P., CD&R Fund X Waterworks B1, L.P., CD&R Fund X-A Waterworks B, L.P. and CD&R Waterworks Holdings, LLC.
- Core & Main Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
- Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results JUNE 6, 2023 © Core & Main All Rights Reserved. Confidential and Proprietary Information. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS 2 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and accompanying discussion may
- Purchase and Redemption Agreement, dated as of April 10, 2023, by and among Core & Main, Inc., Core & Main Holdings, LP, CD&R Fund X Advisor Waterworks B, L.P., CD&R Fund X Waterworks B1, L.P., CD&R Fund X-A Waterworks B, L.P. and CD&R Waterworks Holdings, LLC.*
- Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results MARCH 28, 2023 © Core & Main All Rights Reserved. Confidential and Proprietary Information. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS 2 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and accompanyi
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.