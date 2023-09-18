Citigroup Maintains Core Laboratories (CLB) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Laboratories is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of 24.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core Laboratories is 552MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

Core Laboratories Declares $0.01 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $24.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 7.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 14.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.69% to 60,561K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 9,632K shares representing 20.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,835K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 9.68% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 3,565K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,272K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,729K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583K shares, representing a decrease of 31.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.