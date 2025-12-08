Citigroup Maintains Cooper Companies (COO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Cooper Companies (NasdaqGS:COO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is $87.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of $81.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is 4,304MM, an increase of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.92, an increase of 15.55% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COO is 0.21%, an increase of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 245,818K shares. The put/call ratio of COO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,552K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,392K shares , representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 13.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,827K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,380K shares , representing an increase of 24.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,550K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,855K shares , representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 29.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,439K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,314K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,185K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 76.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 43.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.