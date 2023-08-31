Citigroup Maintains Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is 52.02. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 61.90% from its latest reported closing price of 32.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Consensus Cloud Solutions is 408MM, an increase of 11.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCSI is 0.08%, a decrease of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 23,043K shares. The put/call ratio of CCSI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,407K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,769K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,449K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 0.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,233K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 15.44% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 821K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has been a global leader of digital cloud fax technology for over 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.