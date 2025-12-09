Citigroup Maintains Confluent (CFLT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Confluent is $28.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.12 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $29.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,266MM, an increase of 13.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.23%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 301,049K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 17,206K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,577K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 11,282K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,553K shares , representing a decrease of 37.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 47.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 11,139K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,590K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 17.54% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,570K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,639K shares , representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 31.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,308K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,760K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 1.59% over the last quarter.

