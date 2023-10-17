Citigroup Maintains Commercial Metals (CMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.74% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is 62.83. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.74% from its latest reported closing price of 42.82.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 7,494MM, a decrease of 14.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 113,272K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,647K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 0.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,553K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 1.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,024K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 2,890K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,648K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

