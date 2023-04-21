Citigroup Maintains Comerica (CMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $70.34. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.57% from its latest reported closing price of $45.80.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is $4,082MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.22.

Comerica Declares $0.71 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $45.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IAT - iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF holds 180K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 6.55% over the last quarter.

FLCSX - Fidelity Large Cap Stock Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Algert Global holds 102K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 56.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 99.71% over the last quarter.

Czech National Bank holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 39.20% over the last quarter.

SPLG - SPDR(R) Portfolio Large Cap ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 12.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 125,488K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

