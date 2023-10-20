Citigroup Maintains Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is 85.88. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of 71.33.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,700MM, an increase of 3.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

Columbia Sportswear Declares $0.30 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 received the payment on September 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $71.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.14%, a decrease of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 39,389K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 4.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,767K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,296K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 15.77% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,106K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

