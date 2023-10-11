Citigroup Maintains Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is 85.85. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of 69.49.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 18,898MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Declares $0.48 Dividend

On September 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 23, 2023 will receive the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $69.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.41%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 2.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.31%, a decrease of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 720,508K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,044K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,258K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,894K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,701K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 20,305K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,938K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 7.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,752K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,955K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,457K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991.

