Citigroup Maintains Clover Health Investments Corp - (CLOV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Clover Health Investments Corp - (NASDAQ:CLOV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clover Health Investments Corp - is 1.49. The forecasts range from a low of 0.76 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Clover Health Investments Corp - is 2,216MM, a decrease of 22.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clover Health Investments Corp -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLOV is 0.01%, a decrease of 90.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 129,519K shares. The put/call ratio of CLOV is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,280K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,753K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 11.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,064K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,895K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,848K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,848K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 48.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,396K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,815K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,905K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,618K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Clover Health Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Additional reading:

