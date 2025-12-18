Citigroup Maintains Clorox (CLX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.28% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $131.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 29.28% from its latest reported closing price of $101.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,624MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.13%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 117,131K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,996K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 17.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 25.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,499K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,162K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 3,037K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares , representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 20.90% over the last quarter.

