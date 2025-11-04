Citigroup Maintains Clorox (CLX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $136.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $110.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,624MM, an increase of 12.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.14%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 121,301K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 25.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,499K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,245K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing an increase of 58.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 85.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,141K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 28.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,720K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 23.70% over the last quarter.

