Citigroup Maintains Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.53% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is 35.22. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from its latest reported closing price of 27.40.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is 9,170MM, an increase of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.22%, a decrease of 17.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 523,809K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,171K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,149K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 19,630K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,364K shares, representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,986K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,923K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 823.56% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 16,058K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,119K shares, representing an increase of 36.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 31.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,354K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,949K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

