Citigroup Maintains CI&T Inc (CINT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CI&T Inc is 10.00. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 153.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.94.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T Inc is 2,890MM, an increase of 32.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 15,344K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,943K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares, representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,785K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 30.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,472K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 26.60% over the last quarter.

ALMAX - Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds 1,036K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 12.79% over the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

