Citigroup Maintains Cintas (CTAS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Cintas (NasdaqGS:CTAS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.65% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cintas is $220.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.31 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from its latest reported closing price of $187.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 10,152MM, a decrease of 5.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.30, an increase of 24.41% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.30%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 279,452K shares. The put/call ratio of CTAS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,031K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,742K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,196K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 55.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,331K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,857K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 90.15% over the last quarter.

