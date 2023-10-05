Citigroup Maintains Cintas (CTAS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cintas is 536.96. The forecasts range from a low of 445.41 to a high of $603.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of 483.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 9,374MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 70,515K shares. The put/call ratio of CTAS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,693K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,058K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,004K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,936K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,362K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Cintas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.