Citigroup Maintains Church & Dwight (CHD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is 99.00. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of 97.80.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,636MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

Church & Dwight Declares $0.27 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $97.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 233,780K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,603K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,555K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 81.22% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 8,450K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,560K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,830K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 138.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,700K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Church & Dwight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

