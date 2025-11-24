Citigroup Maintains Chewy (CHWY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.32% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $46.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 39.32% from its latest reported closing price of $33.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 13,552MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04, an increase of 4.74% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 13.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.31%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 448,328K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners PE holds 189,758K shares representing 84.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,623K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451K shares , representing an increase of 74.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 48.72% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 10,196K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 54.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 55.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,147K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares , representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 63.54% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 6,458K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,939K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.