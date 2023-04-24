Citigroup Maintains Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is 39.22. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from its latest reported closing price of 33.22.

The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,596MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

Cheesecake Factory Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $33.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.34%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 9.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is 0.16%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 60,106K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,778K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 4.19% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,544K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,807K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,790K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,260K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Background Information

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

