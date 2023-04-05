Citigroup Maintains ChampionX (CHX) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of ChampionX with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.25% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for ChampionX is $36.27. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 29.25% from its latest reported closing price of $28.06.

The projected annual revenue for ChampionX is $4,170MM, an increase of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.87.

ChampionX Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $28.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 11.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEYX - State Street Equity 500 Index II Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lisanti Capital Growth holds 119K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Steward Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FECGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Index Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHX by 41.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChampionX. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 10.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHX is 0.36%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 251,989K shares. The put/call ratio of CHX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

ChampionX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

