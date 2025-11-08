Citigroup Maintains Celsius Holdings (CELH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Celsius Holdings (NasdaqCM:CELH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.58% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $69.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.84 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 67.58% from its latest reported closing price of $41.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 1,739MM, a decrease of 18.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 10.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.21%, an increase of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 204,312K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 18,663K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,045K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 21.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,816K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 51.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,121K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 22.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,416K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares , representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,277K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 54.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 132.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.