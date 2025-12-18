Citigroup Maintains Celanese (CE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Celanese (NYSE:CE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.90% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $54.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $103.37. The average price target represents an increase of 25.90% from its latest reported closing price of $42.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,587MM, an increase of 39.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 18.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.13%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.70% to 147,169K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,362K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,325K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 26.79% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,128K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,516K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,115K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 4,596K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,081K shares , representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 35.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.