Citigroup Maintains Cedar Fair (FUN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cedar Fair is 49.78. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.91% from its latest reported closing price of 34.83.

The projected annual revenue for Cedar Fair is 1,855MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Fair. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 34,581K shares. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ing Groep holds 3,799K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares, representing an increase of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,771K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 202.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,240K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 595.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,018K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares, representing a decrease of 74.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUN by 48.78% over the last quarter.

Waratah Capital Advisors holds 1,846K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cedar Fair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

