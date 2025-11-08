Citigroup Maintains Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CPRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.13% from its latest reported closing price of $21.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 280MM, a decrease of 51.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.21%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 126,229K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,829K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,252K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,879K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,422K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 30.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,876K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 13.30% over the last quarter.

