Citigroup Maintains Carters (CRI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Carters (NYSE:CRI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.39% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carters is 69.65. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.39% from its latest reported closing price of 75.21.

The projected annual revenue for Carters is 3,244MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carters. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.25%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 54,056K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,014K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 88.90% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,763K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,253K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,759K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,578K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 88.25% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

