Citigroup Maintains Carter's (CRI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter's is 69.94. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.05% from its latest reported closing price of 67.87.

The projected annual revenue for Carter's is 3,244MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.23%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 53,776K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,038K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 2,634K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,253K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,806K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing a decrease of 32.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,713K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Carters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

