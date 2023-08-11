Citigroup Maintains Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Secured Lending is 15.50. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of 15.16.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Secured Lending is 217MM, a decrease of 7.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Secured Lending. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGBD is 0.15%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.20% to 12,333K shares. The put/call ratio of CGBD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 18.52% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 22.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGBD by 29.03% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Secured Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through December 31, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

