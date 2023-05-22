Citigroup Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is 53.95. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 67.70% from its latest reported closing price of 32.17.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is 2,804MM, a decrease of 6.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.19%, an increase of 31.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 56,142K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,833K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,789K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 2.40% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,844K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 15.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,867K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 0.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,587K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

