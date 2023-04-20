Citigroup Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $55.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 56.61% from its latest reported closing price of $35.55.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 116K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 34.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VANGUARD VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS - Small Company Growth Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 114.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 53.16% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.16%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 54,298K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

