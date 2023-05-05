Citigroup Maintains Bruker (BRKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bruker is 84.32. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of 81.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,630MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

Bruker Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $81.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.34%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 0.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.31%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 124,360K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,368K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,513K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 24.94% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,859K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,139K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,097K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

See all Bruker regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.