Citigroup Maintains Borr Drilling (BORR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Borr Drilling is $2.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Borr Drilling is 1,176MM, an increase of 14.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borr Drilling. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BORR is 0.07%, an increase of 43.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 111,929K shares. The put/call ratio of BORR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,016K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 6,386K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,608K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 4,984K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 3,875K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 99.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORR by 29,719.34% over the last quarter.

