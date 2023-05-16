Citigroup Maintains BorgWarner (BWA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is 54.35. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of 44.54.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 16,986MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

BorgWarner Declares $0.17 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $44.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1396 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.22%, an increase of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 258,632K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,570K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,848K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,055K shares, representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 34.74% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,115K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,106K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 19.86% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,500K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BorgWarner Background Information

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

