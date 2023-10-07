Citigroup Maintains Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Blue Owl Capital Inc - (NYSE:OWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of 13.65.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 1,826MM, an increase of 15.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $13.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.92%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 5.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 11.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.78%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 471,777K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 56,749K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,335K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 2.19% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,867K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,817K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 1.25% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 22,034K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

