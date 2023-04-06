Citigroup Maintains Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $25.67. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 44.78% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust is $663MM, an increase of 59.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $17.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.46%, the lowest has been 6.22%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Center for Financial Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 109K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 99.63% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 137K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quarry holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 22.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 103,667K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

