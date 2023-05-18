Citigroup Maintains Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.67% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is 41.99. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.67% from its latest reported closing price of 32.89.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 28.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.25%, an increase of 122.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.51% to 24,370K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,571K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 307.72% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,116K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,109K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 233.96% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,733K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,297K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 43.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 547.41% over the last quarter.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

