Citigroup Maintains Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (BMRN) Neutral Recommendation

June 30, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:BMRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 122.16. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of 92.22.

The projected annual revenue for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,613MM, an increase of 20.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.35%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 216,459K shares. BMRN / Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BMRN / Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares Shares Held by Institutions

Primecap Management holds 18,243K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,581K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,329K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 6.99% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,835K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,209K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,651K shares, representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 13.18% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,604K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,281K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

Key filings for this company:

