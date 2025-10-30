Citigroup Maintains Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Citigroup maintained coverage of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.18% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is $317.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $267.65 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from its latest reported closing price of $304.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories is 3,213MM, an increase of 25.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 803 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO is 0.25%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 25,828K shares. The put/call ratio of BIO is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 2,517K shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 37.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 46.29% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,879K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 863K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 819K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 3.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 616K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.