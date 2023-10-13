Citigroup Maintains Berry Global Group (BERY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Citigroup maintained coverage of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.93% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry Global Group is 76.16. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 36.93% from its latest reported closing price of 55.62.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Global Group is 14,318MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.46.

Berry Global Group Declares $0.25 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $55.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Global Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BERY is 0.37%, a decrease of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 135,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BERY is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 12,773K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,868K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,507K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,294K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 5.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,620K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

Berry Global Group Background Information

Berry Global Group Background Information

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

